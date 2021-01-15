Feb 25, 1931 – Jan 14, 2021

Graveside services for Diana I. Moss, 89, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. Mrs. Moss passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Help for Health Hospice Home.

Diana was born on February 25, 1931, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, daughter of Conrad and Rose (Thompson) Hanson.

Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be published soon.