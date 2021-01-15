Breaking News

ATV Broke through Ice at Ocean Lake, One drowned

Article Updated: January 15, 2021
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting this morning a drowning at Ocean Lake last night after a side-by-side ATV broke through the ice and sunk, trapping one man under the ice.

The release from the FCSO is copied below in its entirety.

