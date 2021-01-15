Alvin Brown Sr. passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center January 10, 2021. A viewing and graveside services will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery. The family asks all attending to please respect their health by following Covid-19 precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Alvin Brown Sr. was born at Fort Washakie, WY December 8, 1952 to George and Nora (Trumbull) Brown.

He worked for the Arapaho Ranch, Arapaho Farm, Wyoming Indian School and Northern Arapaho Housing as Security.

He loved to play basketball and hunt. Also, he sponsored many basketball tournaments. He enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his family. He believed in his traditional way of life.

He is survived by his wife Eleanor Brown, Daughters: Felicia, Challis (Sigourney), and Hetty (Ben), Michelle (Bob) Redcap, Jolynn (Eric) Sons: Frances Bell Jr, Alvin Jr. (Virginia), Ernest (Rosie), Solomon, Ambrose (Samantha) Brown, and Daniel Smith. Sister: Darlene Bell. Brothers: Dale, Shannon, and Clarence Brown. Grand Children: Tristan and Michaun Yellowplume, Bradford, LaDainian, Titus, Mervin, Adriano, Arianna, Arianny, Tayshaun, Tayma, Rhaeanna, Avery Brown, Shaun Tabaha, Avison and Aleena Manga,Kaydan, Jaelle, Russy Jo Smith, Wylem, Nora, Taylor and Jimae Bell, Bash, Delaney, Ashlyn Gambler. Khyiann Curry, Bradlyn and Matthew Yellowman. Nieces Melva, Mervene, Jessica, Chardale Brown, Bonita Bell, Ramona Underwood, Marilyn Gambler, Darla Amos, Rochelle Two Bulls. Nephews: Fred Wallowingbull, Jay, Dale “Bo”, Shawn, Leonard, Owen, and Larry Brown, Telano Returnstowar and their families. Extended families: Willow, Brown/Lonebear, Spoonhunter, Talks Different, Trumbull, Felter, Monroe, Groesbeck/Returrnstowar. He had many adopted children and grandchildren. He loved a lot of people.

We apologize if we left anyone out.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Nora Brown/Frances and Delphine Brown., Brothers Wayland, Mervin, and Brass Brown, Jesse Amos. Edward and Leo Willow. Aunts Clina (Albert) Willow, Irene (Duane) Tillman, And Wanda Spoonhunter. Uncles Clark Trumbull Jr., Hermes Trumbull, Leo, Ervin, Ambrose, Fred, Franklin, Frances Brown. Grandson Joseph “Bird” Underwood.

