Jun 6, 1970 – Jan 13, 2021

Troy Anderson, 50, of Fort Collins, CO passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. No services will be held at this time.

Troy grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1988.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Anderson; sister, Tanya Lopez and husband Jason; and niece, Maci Lopez.

