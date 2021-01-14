Jun 4, 1951 – Jan 10, 2021

Daniel “Danny O” Ortiz, 69, of Riverton passed away at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT on Sunday, January 10, 2021. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 142 Trosper Lane in Ethete, a wake will follow. The graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, January, 15, 2021, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephens. The family asks all attending the ceremonies to respect their health by following Covid-19 precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Daniel Lee Ortiz was born in Fort Washakie, WY to Richard L. Ortiz, Sr. and Agnes P. (Oldman) Ortiz. He attended Riverton High School, St. Stephen’s School, University of Wyoming, and UCLA. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Danny lived in Riverton all of his live except for the two years at UCLA and two years in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany.

Advertisement

Danny was of the Catholic Faith and attended mass regularly.

He was the Foreman for the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Waste Management.

Danny enjoyed traveling, visiting his children and grandchildren, and going to family barbeques.

He is survived by his sons, Danny “Sparky” Ortiz and Nathan Tillman; daughter, Dannette Leicester; companion, Windy C’Hair; brother, Richard L. (Bobbie Jo) Ortiz; adopted brothers, Father Jim Heiser and Bill Yurkoski; sisters, Maxine Trosper and Mary Anne McWilliams; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L Ortiz, Sr. and Agnes P. Ortiz; grandparents, Marry Goggles Antelope, Orlando Antelope, Sr., Ambrose Oldman, Gerard Ortiz, and Maclovia Ortiz; spouse, Abby Dewey; daughter, Megan Dewey; sisters, Ricarda Ortiz and Georgianna Crawford; ceremonial grandfather, Gerald Sage, Sr.; and aunt, Christina Oldman.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.