Cheney’s vote to impeach getting blowback

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s support and vote to impeach President Donald Trump yesterday has raised the ire of many in Wyoming who are now circulating a recall petition started by Shelley Horn on Change-dot-org.

In promoting the petition, Horn said Cheney “does not speak for the people of Wyoming.” Horn said the petition “might not do much, but maybe it will tell her we will not sit by and take it.”

In defending her action, Cheney told members of the Wyoming media that “president’s own tweets and rhetoric potentially put the safety of Congress and his own vice president at risk,” according to the Casper Star=Tribune.

Cheney said the attack on the capitol “was an insurrection. It was an attack in the very heart of our republic.” She also said some things “must never be partisan.

Quoting Cheney from the CST, “The defense of our Constitution, the defense of this republic, the defense of the peaceful transfer of power, ensuring that the Constitution and the Constitutional duties we all have are carried out must never be partisan.”

Nine other Republican members of Congress joined with Cheney and voted for impeachment, which passed in the House making Trump the only president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.