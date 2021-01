Tuesday night basketball scores, including Fremont County’s big rivalry between the Wolverines of Riverton and the Tigers of Lander Valley.

Scores:

Lander Valley Boys 52, Riverton 42

Advertisement

Lander Valley Girls 45, Riverton 20

Thermopolis Boys 54, Greybull 53

Thermopolis Girls 55, Greybull 35

Worland Boys 73, Cody 49

Cody girls 37, Worland 33