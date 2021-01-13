Suspected Impaired Driver Hits Road Crews

From The Wyoming Highway Patrol:



Suspected impaired driver collides with road crews as they work on the shoulder of the roadway. On January 11, 2021, at approximately 7:22 a.m., two Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) employees were working on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at milepost 95. The employees were cleaning delineator posts and had activated the arrow board on their state vehicle to alert traffic of their presence.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper was in the area and noticed an older Ford pickup traveling westbound just east of their location that was all over the road. The trooper was attempting to catch up with the Ford pickup to initiate a traffic stop. Unfortunately, the Ford collided with the rear of the WYDOT vehicle on the shoulder before the trooper could catch up with the Ford.

The collision caused the WYDOT vehicle to be pushed off the roadway, and the Ford pickup came to rest in the left lane of the interstate, causing a road closure on I-80 westbound until the scene could be cleared for traffic. The Wyoming Department of Transportation employees were injured and transported to the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup is a resident of Green River. He sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover and is being investigated for driving impaired.



The WHP reminds motorists when an emergency, construction, maintenance, or utility vehicle is stopped on the road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicle. On a two-lane road where speeds are 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.