Security at State Capitol heightened in wake of the assault on US Capitol

The FBI put out a warning this week for officials in each state to be alert to possible “storming” of Federal and State facilities in connection with the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on January 20th. The warning comes in the wake of a mob-led attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. one week ago today.

In Wyoming, there was no comment from the office of Governor Mark Gordon, but the Public Information Officer for the Wyoming Highway Patrol did comment. Sgt. Jeremy Beck told Wyotoday.com that “I can’t get into details when it comes to security protocols,” but he said that doesn’t mean the patrol is not prepared.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is in charge of protecting state officials, state office buildings and the Wyoming Capitol Building.

“The men and women of the Wyoming Highway Patrol will continue to ensure that men and women in the state capitol and the public will be safe,” Beck said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “We are working hand-in-hand with local police for the capitol and state.”

Beck noted that the WHP had a “heightened” presence at the Capitol on Tuesday when the Wyoming Legislature convened it’s 2021 session, if only for a few hours.

“Our base protocols remain the same,” he said.