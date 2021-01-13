High Wind Warnings for Wednesday, Warmer

Batten down the hatches, today’s weather outlook calls for Strong winds today into Thursday with gusts likely between 2pm this afternoon and 2am Thursday morning. Hazardous travel conditions will exist for lightweight and high-profile trucks, especially along I-90 in Northeast Wyoming. High Wind Warnings now include the Absaroka Mtns & Cody Foothills. Peak wind gusts could reach 62 mph in Riverton, 56 in Jeffrey City, 52 in Shoshoni, 51 in Dubois and in the high 40s in Thermopolis and Worland.

