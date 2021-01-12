Shoshoni Clinic Open House drew a big crowd

Monday was a big day in Shoshoni as the open house was held to show off the new Shoshoni Family Practice Health Clinic operated by Hot Springs Health out of Thermopolis and the Gottsche Rehabilitation Center’s new physical, occupational therapy and wellness center. Both are housed in the former Left Tackle building on Shoshoni’s east side at 702 West Second Street, which is also US Highway 20-26.

Some 90 people were there for the open house at 3 p.m., including the Mayors of Dubois, Riverton and Lander plus Shoshoni Schools Superintendent Bruce Thoren, according to Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith.

The health clinic will offer most medical services by Nurse Practitioner Tara Blumenshine, Medical Assistant Ariana Curtis and Dr. Mattson Mathey plus some lab services.

Advertisement

The Gottsche half of the building

Entrance to the Family Practice Clinic

Dr. Mattson Mathey in a treatment room

Nurse Practioner Tara Blumenshine in one of the treatment rooms

The Nurses Station

Front Office and Receptionist Eve Sims

Marketing Director John Gibbel and Hot Springs Health’s CEO Margie Molitor

Mayor Joel Highsmith and Gottsche Executive Director Cheryl Shero

A portion of the Gottsche Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. The center also has several individual Physical and Occupational Therapy treatment rooms.