Seasonal Weather Tuesday; High Winds, Snow coming Wednesday night

Today will again see seasonal temperatures, with increasing cloudiness ahead of the next storm system. Snow moves into the west tonight. The heaviest snow will fall across the Tetons and Gros Ventres during the day tomorrow. Travel may be difficult, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes Wednesday.

With a new storm system coming, strong to high winds are expected across many areas east of the Continental Divide tomorrow. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph are possible Wednesday night. Strong winds will continue into Thursday across Johnson County.