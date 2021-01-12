May 1, 1927 – January 7, 2021

Peggy Cox of Lander passed away at Westward Heights Care Center on January 7, 2021. Peggy was 93 years old. Peggy was born in Loch Carron, Scotland on May 1, 1927. She attended nursing school in Edinburgh, Scotland. When Peggy was 25 years old she came to Lander, WY to live with her family. Uncle Donald and Aunt Jessie MacDonald (parents to Margaret Appleby and Flo Felix) Uncle Murdo MacDonald and Uncle John and Aunt Lizzie MacDonald were the reasons she came to America.

She was able to get a job as a nurse at Bishop Randall Hospital where she worked her way up to Operating Room Supervisor and did that until her 1st retirement in 1984. She still felt she had a lot to give and wanted to keep working and became the Director of Nurses at Westward Heights Nursing Home for several more years.

In 1955, she married Jack H. Cox, a Texan who loved Wyoming and the outdoors. They both enjoyed camping and fishing whether it be close to home or an adventure to Niagara Falls or California. Peggy also loved her yard and tending to flowers, especially her roses.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ouida (Ted) Staley of Keizer, OR and Allyson (Dustin) Ulrich of Lander, WY. She has 8 grandchildren- Fraser, Lynnetta, Barbra, Trevor, Cristal, Gentry, Emilie and Adrianna. She also has 8 great grandchildren, Shayanne, Rashellyn, Alana, Colin, Presley, Emma, Corbin and Easton. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Adams of Yorkshire Hull, England.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Cox, her sister Thomasina and brother Duncan, her brother and sister in law Afton (Don) and Ludie Cox,(whom she considered a sister and best friend) and her Grandmother Katie McDonald Fraser whom she adored.

Peggy has been cremated and will be laid to rest with Jack. The family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Life.

