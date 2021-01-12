Lander Council to set annual appointments; Liquor Licenses to be renewed; Airport Grant sought

The Lander City Council will meet for its first session of 2021 with a number of statutory requirements to fulfill, including administering the oath of office to new councilors, renewing the city’s liquor licenses, swearing in the city’s fire chief, and a number of authorizations for Mayor Monte Richardson, including a new software system, property lease agreements, e-coli testing by the City of Riverton, and a grant for a new taxiway at Hunt Field Airport to name a few.

The meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the Lander Community Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive.

The agenda is copied below: