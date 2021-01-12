Breaking News

Lander Council to set annual appointments; Liquor Licenses to be renewed; Airport Grant sought

News
Article Updated: January 12, 2021
Comments Off on Lander Council to set annual appointments; Liquor Licenses to be renewed; Airport Grant sought
The Lander Community and Convention Center is the site of tonight's Lander City Council meeting. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Lander City Council will meet for its first session of 2021 with a number of statutory requirements to fulfill, including administering the oath of office to new councilors, renewing the city’s liquor licenses, swearing in the city’s fire chief, and a number of authorizations for Mayor Monte Richardson, including a new software system, property lease agreements, e-coli testing by the City of Riverton, and a grant for a new taxiway at Hunt Field Airport to name a few.

Advertisement

The meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the Lander Community Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive.

The agenda is copied below:

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: