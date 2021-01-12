May 11, 1947 – Jan 4, 2021

Bonnie Sue Rice of Riverton, passed away peacefully with family by her side January 4, 2021.

She was born May 11, 1947 to Pearl and Charles Richards in Marion, Indiana. The young family settled in Laramie, Wyoming when Bonnie was just 6 years old. Spending time with her family in the Snowy Range Mountain’s and family cabin outside Centennial sparked Bonnies life time love for the outdoors.

Bonnie attended Laramie Senior High School, graduating in 1965.

While working at the local laundry mat Bonnie met the love of her life Gary Rice, and was married in the spring of 1966. Bonnie and Gary were inseparable on all the adventures of their 54 years of marriage. Rodeos, traveling, fishing, camping, hunting, and horse-back riding through the back country of Wyoming were her favorite memories.

Bonnie started her banking career in Dubois where she and Gary owned and operated their outfitting business, ZK outfitters. She retired from Wells Fargo after 37 years of dedicated service to her community through her knowledge in banking and finances. She made a lot of close friends during her time at the bank who became more like family as the years went by. Bonnie will be greatly missed by anyone who had the chance to get to know her cheerful, genuine personality.

Bonnie is proceeded in death by her parents Pearl and Charles Richards.

She is survived by her husband Gary Rice of Riverton, sister Mary Lou (David) Raymond of Laramie, niece Elaine Whittenberger and husband Jack Lackey of Colorado, three grand-nieces Simone, Pearl and Eva Spangler of Colorado, and many cousins form Indiana.

Private family services will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Society in Bonnie’s name or Friends of Hospice (Frontier Hospice) in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.