1/9/1932 to 1/8/2021

Robert James Wood, beloved husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at age 88, Friday January 8, 2021.

He was born January 9, 1932 in Farmington, Utah, son of William Albert Wood and Minnie Louise Hess. He graduated from Davis High School, Kaysville, Utah in 1949. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict as a boilerman in the engine room of the heavy cruiser USS Newport News. He later married Ewanda Joy Potter Moss in 1954. Divorced, later marrying Merlene Baumgartle, divorced. He retired after 30 years as a Chevron Oil refinery operator in North Salt Lake City, Utah. He then married Cynthia (Cindi) Donaldson Brown in 1993. They moved to Lander, Wyoming enjoying 27 years of retirement. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, gardening and enjoyed sharing these activities with children, grandchildren, friends and of course, Cindi. He was also a talented stone mason and wood worker.

Preceded in death by sons Robert Wood Jr., Monte Clynn Moss and Gary Wood, also brothers, Wayne Mayfield, William Wood, Steve Wood, and sister, Oneita Smith. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Wood, brother, Thomas Wood (Elaine), daughters, Artha (Steve) Josserand, Jody (Howard) Steele, son, Randy (Susan) Moss, 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Wind River Ward Chapel, 12244 US HWY 287, Lander, Wyoming, with visitation at 9 AM. Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery in Fremont County.