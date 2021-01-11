Robert “Bob James Wood, of Lander, died at home January 8, 2021. Visitation will be 9:00am, Saturday, January 16, 2021 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12712 HWY 287, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will follow 10:00am, Saturday, January 16, 2021. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming. On-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.
