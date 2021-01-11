Riverton School Board to accept grants and contracts for Food Service, JOM, and remodeling

The Riverton School Board Tuesday evening will be asked to approve several grants the district has received, including a “No Kid Hungry Campaign” and a Johnson-O’Malley grant for Native American Student’s success.

The Food Service grant is $20,000 and is to support the District’s “increased expense in labor and non-labor due to serving breakfast and lunch in the classroom.

The JOM Grant of $33,927 is to be used “for school supplies, graduation fees, or other items deemed necessary to the JOM parent committee for Native American Students.”

In other action items, the board will be asked to approve two contracts for professional services with Nelson Architects for the Career Center remodel to relocate the district’s maintenance shop, and for the present maintenance shop to be remodeled for Frontier Academy. The two contracts are, respectively, in the amounts of $49,300 and $49,800.

A new course at Riverton High School, Foods and Nutrition, is also up for approval along with lease agreements with Fremont County BOCEs and the Wyoming Department of Education.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the District’s Central Office Board Room on North 5th West at West Main.

