Riverton Fire District seeking county support for new fire apparatus

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will act on a request from the Riverton Fire District for a letter of support in their effort to purchase two new fire engines. The District is making application to the State Loan and Investment Board for the new apparatus.

The board will also hear from Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks on a number of issues and the county’s Wellness Coordinator, Penny Fahey, will present her annual report. The annual Boundary Board Meeting is another topic with County Assessor Tara Berg and Treasurer Jim Anderson.

After lunch the commission will act on requests submitted under the Community Charitable Relief Program. The county is the agent to determine how some $849-Thousand dollars of funds from the Governor will be granted as reimbursement for non-profit organizations for their public service work during the Covid pandemic.

The agenda is copied below:

