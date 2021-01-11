Pokes host Boise State tonight at the Double-A

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium for the first time in 2021 hosting Boise State in the Arena-Auditorium tonight, Jan. 11, in a 7 p.m. start. The contest can be seen on CBS Sports Network, as the Cowboy head coach Jeff Linder faces a team that he was an assistant coach from 2010-2016.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department was informed that fans will not be allowed to attend UW Athletics events through at least Jan. 25, 2021. These guidelines follow the most recent Public Health Order issued by the Wyoming Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and gatherings of more than 10 people. The most recent public health order has been put in place to run from Jan. 9, 2021 through Jan. 25, 2021.



Only a limited number of family members of student-athletes and coaches along with essential personnel working the events will be allowed at UW Athletics events through Jan. 25.

Fans can and listen to the contest as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys are 7-2 on the season and return home for the first time since December 17. The Pokes split their last road trip at Fresno State last Saturday winning 78-74 and falling on Monday 81-61. Wyoming is really taking care of the basketball this season averaging 10.3 turnovers per game. That number ranks No. 17 in the nation and leads the conference. Wyoming is shooting 38 percent from behind the arc for the season, which ranks second in the conference and No. 45 in the nation.

The Broncos head into the contest with a 10-1 overall record and a 6-0 mark in conference play after sweeping Air Force last Wednesday and Friday. Boise State is the winners of 10-straight games after falling to No. 17 Houston in the season opener. Boise State leads the conference shooting 47 percent from the field. The Broncos lead the conference recording 16 turnovers per game for the season. Boise State is winning by an average of 19.7 points per game for the season to rank first in the MW and No. 12 in the nation.

Advertisement

About The Players

The Cowboys are led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams at 17.6 points per game. He is third amongst freshman in the NCAA in scoring this season. He is also the only freshman to average over 17 points per game and four assists. Junior Hunter Maldonado adds 14.6 points per game and adds a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. He also leads the team and ranks second in the MW adding 6.1 assists per game. Sophomore Kenny Foster adds 10.7 points per game to round out scorers in double-figures.

Boise State is led by Derrick Alston at 17.8 points per game. He is shooting 41 percent from behind the arc and he also adds 4.2 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per night. Marcus Shaver Jr. adds 14 points per night and five rebounds. Abu Kigab adds 12.9 points and RayJ Dennis adds 11.6 points per game to round out players scoring in double figures.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series against the Broncos 14-17. The Broncos have won five-straight games against the Pokes for the longest winning streak for BSU in the series. Wyoming is 9-7 at home against the Broncos all-time.

Up Next

Wyoming and Boise State close out their series on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. contest on CBS Sports Network.