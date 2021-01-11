Lander Rotary donated $3.5K to three community groups

The Rotary Club of Lander, Wyoming has donated $3,500 to support the Lander Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, the First Stop Help Center, and to the Good Samaritan Community Meal program which is sponsored by the Lander United Methodist Church.

“Lander Rotarians are committed to serving those in need in our community and we are pleased to provide support to these essential local programs. In this difficult time, we will do whatever we can to make sure our fellow residents who need a helping hand or a hot meal are able to get that help.” said Lander Rotary Club president, John Brown.

The Lander Rotary club raised the funds for these contributions through donations from club members and other members of the community as well as from grants awarded by Rotary District 5440.

Brown presented the checks to Jane Nolde, Executive Director of the Lander Senior Citizens Center; Deanna Trumble, Executive Director of the First Stop Help Center; and Deanna Trumble and Lucy Cone representing the Good Samaritan Community Meal on December, 31st, 2020.

To learn more about the Lander Rotary Club, visit: https:// www landerrotary.org/