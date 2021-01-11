Fog early Monday, then Tranquil Weather until Wednesday

Patchy fog is occurring across some basins this morning. Otherwise, mainly sunny and dry across the region. Tranquil weather continues Tuesday. The next winter system is expected for Wednesday and could bring rain, snow, and strong winds. Today’s highs will be 40°F at Dubois, 37°F at both Thermopolis and Worland and in the 20s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Jeffrey City.

