Fog early Monday, then Tranquil Weather until Wednesday

Patchy fog is occurring across some basins this morning. Otherwise, mainly sunny and dry across the region. Tranquil weather continues Tuesday. The next winter system is expected for Wednesday and could bring rain, snow, and strong winds. Today’s highs will be 40°F at Dubois, 37°F at both Thermopolis and Worland and in the 20s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Jeffrey City.
Breaking News
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law…
-
8/28/34 to 12/30/2020 Frederick “Fred” Richard Ralston Wendel passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020,…
-
The Riverton School Board Tuesday evening will be asked to approve several grants the district…
-
The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will act on a request from the Riverton Fire District…
-
Robert "Bob James Wood, of Lander, died at home January 8, 2021. Visitation will be…
-
Patchy fog is occurring across some basins this morning. Otherwise, mainly sunny and dry across…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium for the first time…
-
The Wyoming Cowgirls return to the road in conference action as they travel to Boise…
-
The Rotary Club of Lander, Wyoming has donated $3,500 to support the Lander Senior Center’s…