Cowgirls on the road for two at Boise State

The Wyoming Cowgirls return to the road in conference action as they travel to Boise State to face the Broncos in a pair of games, today and Wednesday Both games are set to tip at 2 p.m.

The games will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.

A LOOK AT THE COWGIRLS

UW (4-3, 2-2 MW) is coming off a two-game split last week against Fresno State, winning game one against the Bulldogs 65-63 thanks to a Jaye Johnson tip-in layup at the buzzer Jan. 2 and losing in overtime Jan. 4, 83-80 in game two. Johnson’s heroics in game one came off a missed 3-pointer as she was able to get the tip-in as time expired.

In the loss to Fresno State, the Cowgirls scored a season-high while making 15 3-pointers, tied for the third-most as a team in a single game in program history. Alba Sanchez Ramos had a career night in the loss as she scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including going 5-for-8 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Sanchez Ramos’ nine made field goals set a new career-high for her while the five makes from beyond-the-arc tied a career-best. Sanchez Ramos also added nine rebounds, four assists and set a career-high with three steals in the loss.

Sanchez Ramos currently leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 13.1 points per game and has a pair of 20-plus point performances this season. McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann also score in double figures this season, averaging 11.2 and 10.7 points per game, respectively. Tommi Olson leads UW with 31 assists and 14 steals while Dagny Davidsdottir leads the squad averaging 6.1 rebounds per contest and is coming off a career-high 12-rebound performance in game two against Fresno State.

Olson’s 31 assists ranks second in the Mountain West so far this season while she sits sixth in the league with two steals per game and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.94. Weidemann ranks third in the MW and is 31st in the nation with a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio and is 29th in the country and third in the conference averaging nearly 37.5 minutes per game this year.

SCOUTING BOISE STATE

The Broncos enter the series with an impressive 6-1 record, including going 5-0 at home so far this season. Boise is led by the defending Mountain West Player of the Week, Jade Loville, who is averaging 19.6 points per game, good for second in the league.

Mallory McGwire and Alexis Mark also average in double figures for the Broncos at 10.6 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. McGwire leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per game and is shooting nearly 54 percent from the floor. As a team, Boise State is scoring at a clip of 75.4 per game while allowing just 59.7 per defensively. The Broncos are shooting 46 percent from the floor as a team but hitting just 26.7 percent from 3-point range and under 65 percent from the free-throw line.

Boise is coming off a 1-1 split at Air Force earlier in the week, losing its first game of the season in game one, 76-52 before responding Friday with a 71-49 drubbing. The Broncos are led by longtime head coach Gordy Presnell, who is in his 16th season at BSU.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST THE BRONCOS

The Cowgirls are 2-9 all-time on the road against Boise State and trails the overall series 15-12. The Broncos have ended Wyoming’s run at the Mountain West Tournament each of the past two seasons, winning last year 79-71 in the semifinals and 68-51 in the 2019 Championship Game.