WRTA Opens Fixed Route Schedule on Monday

The Wind River Transportation Authority, operators of the Big Blue Buses, said today they will resume one fixed route schedule this coming Monday.

“It is with great excitement that WRTA announces we will be opening up full weekdays of fixed routes during starting Monday,” said WRTA’s Gary Michaud. “The routes circle between Riverton-Hudson-Lander.” (See the attached schedule below.)

Riders will be required to wear a mask and WRTA will allow 1 rider for every two seats. The buses will also be cleaned according to CDC standards several times a day.

“To our friends on the Wind River Indian Reservation, WRTA will open up our routes there as soon as the tribal councils lift the stay-at-home orders. It is very important to us that we respect this order, Michaud said in an email to Wyotoday.com.

Michaud also noted that the bus line provides free VA transports for qualified veterans to the Riverton VA, and VA Centers in Casper, Salt Lake and other locations. “We encourage veterans to call if they are interested,” he said.

“And remember… don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelts, and keep all four wheels on the road.”