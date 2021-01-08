TGIF Weather: Mostly Sunny Friday, Snow ending mid-day

Snow showers were sprinkled over the Wind River Basin Thursday evening. Before the sun rises, roads and streets will be slick to slick in spots with some black ice. Any lingering light snow showers across the west and north this morning will end by mid-day. Some patchy fog may also occur across some areas this morning. More light snow moves into the south and west for Saturday, but snow amounts are expected to remain light.

Advertisement

Today’s Highs in the Big Horn and Wind River Basins will be mostly in the low to mid 30s with high 20’s for Jeffrey City.