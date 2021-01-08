FCAG looking at Block Grant Funding; Community Survey Participation Requested

The Fremont County Association of Governments (FCAG) is looking to applying for Community Services Block Grant funds for the benefit of the low-income of Fremont County and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

In order to do that, FCAG needs to conduct a Community Needs Assessment, which has been scheduled as Zoom meetings this coming week.

The funds are allocated to Fremont County and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe by the State’s Department of Health. FCAG oversees the award to agencies and monitors the funds.

According to a news release, .the community’s participation in the Community Needs Assessment is essential. Without it, FCAG will be unable meet the needs of the low-income in Fremont County and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. Community ZOOM meetings are scheduled on the following days:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Hudson, 6:00PM

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Dubois, 7:00PM

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Eastern Shoshone Tribe, 1:00PM

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Pavillion, 7:00PM

Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Lander and Shoshoni, 7:00PM

Thursday, January 28, 2021, Riverton, 1:00PM

The ZOOM community meetings give an opportunity for the various residents in the county to address low-income individual needs and their perception of poverty, gaps in services and potential solutions to meet those needs and gaps.

The Fremont County Library in Riverton will be offering computers to the public that can provide ZOOM access for the following meetings:

Please contact Sheela Schermetzler at sschermetzler@gmail.com or (307) 761-2116 for links to the ZOOM meeting.

Schermetzler of Spearfish, South Dakota will be facilitating this work on behalf of the FCAG.

If there are questions about the Fremont County Needs Assessment please contact Sheela Schermetzler at (307) 760-9926, e-mail sschermetzler@gmail.com or Theresa Harmati, Fremont County CSBG Coordinator at (307) 349-7768, e-mail tharmati@wyoming.com