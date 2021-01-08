Pixabay

Oct 22, 1948 – Jan 7, 2021

Dick D. Sloan 72, of Dubois passed away on Wednesday January 7th, 2021, in Riverton at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. As were his wishes, no services will be held.

Dick was born October 22, 1948 in Riverton, Wyoming to the late Dick Sloan and Norma Jean (Devish) Moore. He grew up and attended school in Riverton, graduating from Riverton High School. After high school he served the US Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged.

Advertisement

After his military service he worked in California and Wyoming as a welder. Dick is survived by his two children, daughter Tammi Gilmore and husband Bradley, son Jeremy Sloan; two grandchildren, Brandon Boespflug and wife Chelsey, and Jayde Peters; great grandchild, Charlotte; his sister Jo Caraveau and husband Don; lifelong friends Billy and Pam Nipper.

He was preceded in death by his parent, Dickie Sloan and Jean Moore.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.