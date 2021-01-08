Cowboys Add Transfer Brendan Wenzel from Utah

University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced on Thursday the addition of transfer Brendan Wenzel to the Cowboy roster. Wenzel, who spent two seasons at Utah will be eligible for competition next fall and will have four seasons of eligibility.

“We’re excited to welcome Brendan Wenzel to the Wyoming Men’s Basketball program,” Linder said. “Brendan is a young man that we recruited heavily when he was coming out of high school in the class of 2019. He’s a skilled player with great size and shooting for his position. Brendan’s ability allows him to play and defend multiple spots on the floor while forcing the defense to respect his shooting. He has a fantastic work ethic and passion for improvement that we value in the Cowboy program. Brendan’s best basketball is ahead of him and we’re excited to get him in the Brown and Gold!”

Wenzel appeared in two games for the Utes this season playing 5.5 minutes per game adding three rebounds and one assist. He redshirted during the 2019-20 season.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Wenzel is a 6-7, 212-pound guard. Coming out of high school he was a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the state of Texas according to Rivals.com. As a senior at O’Connor High School, Wenzel averaged 24.1 points per game to go along with five rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 41 percent behind the arc and 87 percent from the free throw line.

He was named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Class 6A All-State First Team and was named to the San Antonio Express News Super Team. He helped lead his team to a 24-10 record and a trip to the Texas State Playoffs. He averaged 25 points per game in the post season.