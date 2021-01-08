Another Covid-19 Infection reported at RHS

Riverton High School reported its first positive case of Covid-19 for the spring semester as school resumed this week. Across Fremont County, the Wyoming Department of Health reported four new cases since Wednesday. There were three new cases in Hot Springs County yesterday and two new infections reported in Washakie County.

As of this morning, Fremont County had 65 active infections, there wee 30 cases in Washakie County and 24 in Hot Springs County.

Fremont County has now recorded 68 deaths from the virus since March. Washakie County has recorded 21 deaths and Hot Spring’s death toll is now at two individuals.









Active Coronavirus cases in each county: WDH