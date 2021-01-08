Alden Gale Harris Sr., 64, was born in Lander, Wyoming on September 12, 1956 to Raymond Leonard Harris Sr. and Mary Ambrosia Chavez Harris. He passed away at his home in Ethete, Wyoming on January 5, 2021. A wake service will be held at his residence; 127 Yellow Calf Road Ethete, Friday January 8, 2021 at 6pm. Graveside Services will be held at the Harris Family Cemetery; 668 Plunkett Road Ethete, Saturday January 9, 2021 at 10am. The family asks all attending to respect their health by following Covid-19 precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Alden attended Lander Valley High School. Alden loved running when he was younger. He loved being in the mountains; fishing, hunting, or just enjoying the outdoors-scenery. He knew our mountain ranges like the back of his hand. Alden loved to listen to pow-wow and round dance songs. Alden was centered around his family, he spent his entire life providing and making sure his family was always taken care of. Family has always been his #1 priority. Alden loved teaching his children and grandchildren new things. He had a special way about him; full of love and laughter. Alden was a kind, strong, generous, independent individual. He always offered good advice, never without a smile, and had a great sense of humor; loved to tease. Alden was a friend to all, a great man. He loved his family with all his heart and adored his grandchildren very much. Alden was deeply spiritually connected and lived by his traditional beliefs. He held his extended relations from across the states and Canada, close to his heart; who all meant the world to him.

Alden was a hard working man. He held various positions throughout his life, including a Wildland Firefighter, worked drilling rigs, Custodian/Bus Driver for Wyoming Indian Middle School, and was also employed by Northern Arapaho Utilities. He was employed with Rocky Mountain Premix for the past 25 years. He loved his job and loved his co-workers as he considered them all family.

Alden is survived by his Children; Tamara Harris-Myers (Allie), Alden Harris Jr,. Marilyn Her Many Horses (Taylor), Heather Harris (Third), Travis Harris (Shae-Lynn). Grandchildren; Alsee Her Many Horses (Jayce), Jocelia Her Many Horses, Amya Her Many Horses, Mary Harris, Inez Harris, Lynnai Harris-Myers, Aiden, Madyson Harris, Enzekiel Harris, Giovanni Harris, Cade Harris, and Winona Old Coyote. Siblings; Rosie Morin and Family, Donna (Gordon) Hiwalker and Family, Debbie Vega and Family, Vernon (Lucy) Harris Sr. and Family, Lynn Patrick (Clarisse) Harris and Family, Robert Whitehair and Family, The Tootoosis families, The Callingbull family, The Kane family and The Vega family, and other numerous family and friends.

Alden is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Amby Harris, Grandparents; Bertie Wolfrang, Grace Caldwell Chavez, Joseph Chavez, and Carlos Basil Harris, Brothers; Raymond Harris Jr., Leonard Harris Sr., Valentine Harris, Gary Harris, Sister; Mary Harris, Niece; Michelle Harris, Granddaughters; Brianna Brugh, Rainey Marie Morin.

