Wyoming Lawmakers to Convene Jan. 12 for a one-day Virtual Session

The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene at Noon on Jan. 12 for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution. Gov. Mark Gordon’s message will take place at 2 p.m. During the convening of the 2021 General Session, the Legislature will address all necessary business in accordance with the Wyoming Constitution, including but not limited to:

Election of Legislative Leadership;

Adopt rules for the 66th Legislature;

Receive a message from Gov. Gordon. A video livestream of the House and Senate proceedings will be available on the Legislature’s website at: www.wyoleg.gov. Gov. Gordon’s message will be livestreamed separately on Wyoming PBS’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the proceedings online.

The public may contact members of the Legislature directly using the contact information available on the Legislature’s website at: www.wyoleg.gov/Legislators.

Members of the 66th Legislature will be sworn in during the week of Jan. 4 and the morning of Jan. 12 prior to the Call to Order.

The Wyoming Legislature will resume the 2021 General Session at a later date.