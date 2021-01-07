Breaking News

Scattered Snow Showers expected Thursday

Article Updated: January 7, 2021
Expect some scattered snow showers moving into the area today, mainly across the west and north. Some light accumulations are possible. It will be partly sunny today.

High temperatures are expected mostly in the 30s today in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins.

