Riverton Firefighters noted 25 percent more calls in 2020

Riverton Fire Chief Henri DeClerq issued the department’s annual review of fire calls and activity on Wednesday. During 2020 The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded to 268 calls for service.

The breakdown showed Firefighters responded to 56 grass or brush fires, 11 vehicle fires, 14 outside rubbish fires, 32 structure fires (including mobile property used as a fixed structure), 3 uncategorized fires, 25 EMS assists (mostly vehicle incidents without extrication), 3 vehicle accidents, 11 electrical issues, 11 spills or leaks, 2 missing persons, and numerous ‘good intention’ calls (such as false alarms, alarm malfunctions, and mistaken smoke or fire calls).

The Department responded to 53 more calls compared to 2019. That is nearly a 25% increase in alarms.