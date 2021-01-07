Laptop Computer taken from School

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 1/5 to 1/6

A 16-year-old Lander male was signed as a Runaway and Cited for Interference and Drug Possession

Lander Middle School reported the theft of a laptop computer and a hot spot. Police are following-up

Police are investigating a TikTok video that a caller alleged contains inappropriate videos of children.

Arrests/Citations 1/1/21 to 1/4/21

Jarred BearComesOut, 31, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dalton Schneider, 20, Lander, Cited. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Keenen Large, 24, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Rico Salvador, 25, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 12/31/20 to 1/1/21

Tristen Deveraux, 22, Lander, Cited. Public Intoxication

Edward Kiefer, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

There were no reports from the LPD from 12/17/20 to 1/1/21

Arrests/Citations 12-16 to 12-17

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-14 to 12-15

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-11 to 12-14

Christopher Hicks, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Entry for looking inside mail boxes

Rosaline Addison, 39, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

McKenna Whitewolf-Armajo, 20, Ethete, Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 12-9 to 12-10

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on a FCSO Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-8 to 12-9

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-7 to 12-8

Pedro Paredes-Cisneros, 33, Riverton, Arrested. LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-4 to 12-7

A 28-year-old Riverton Female arrested and facing charges in alleged robbery attempt at a residence on Dillon Vista Drive. Information forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

Brandon Archambault, 41, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence

Keno Goggles, 36, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Citation Issued, Larceny.

Alma Addison, 32, Casper, Arrested. FCSO Warrant. Cited for Theft

Arrests/Citations 12-3 to 12-4

There were no arrests or citations issued during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 12-2 to 12-3

A 16-year-old male was cited for Speed Too Fast for Conditions after a crash at Highway 287 and Tiger Drive.

Advertisement

The Wind River Veterinarian Hospital was threatened with violence in a phone call. The LPD turned over information in the case to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney for the possible filing of charges.

Arrests/Citations 12-1 to 12/2

A 20-year-old male of Lander was cited for driving Too Fast For Conditions following a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant at North 2nd and Jefferson Street at 10:57 p.m. Monday.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1

Kawlie Slinkard, 18, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Mikayla Anderson, 21, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Arrests/Citations 11/27 to 11/30

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on Fremont County and Lander PD warrants

Douglas Pomroy, 58, Lander, Cited. Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27

A 53-year-old Dubois Male patient was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a female patient on Bishop Randall Drive. The case was turned over to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Open Container, No Insurance and a Stop Sign Violation.

Michael Warren, 27, Riverton, Cited. Criminal Trespass

Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26

Phillip Dempster, 63, Kinnear, Cited. Property Destruction

Fifteen minors were cited for Minor In Possession and one was cited for Disorderly House after a big drinking party was busted by officers on McDougall Drive. The youth were from Lander, Fort Washakie, Riverton, Shoshoni and Casper: Cited were: a 16 year-old male of Shoshoni; 16 year-old female of Riverton; 17-year-old female of Riverton; Karina Estep, 18, Lander; Dappi Mulherin, 18, Fort Washakie; Kyle Laird, 20, Riverton; Morgan Miller, 19, Riverton; Logan Huff, 18, Lander; Justin Lajuenesse, 19, Shoshoni; Tryston Truempler, 18, Riverton; Mason Lucas, 20, Shoshoni; James Knigge, 19, Casper; Aspen Thomas, 19, Lander and Wade Cornell, 19, Shoshoni. Cited for a Disorderly House was Justin Bever, 18, Lander.

Arrests/Citations 11/24-11/25

No arrests