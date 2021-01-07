Congressional Delegation rejected violence as mob assaults US Capitol Building

Wyoming’s Congressional delegation and Governor Mark Gordon all condemned the assault on the United State Capitol and Congressional Office Buildings in Washington DC on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. The mob stormed the seat of Democracy in an effort to halt counting the ballots of the electoral college. After the building was cleared of the rioters, Congress confirmed Joe Biden as President.

Here are the comments issued by the state’s Congressional Delegation and the Governor after Wyotoday.com asked for comment Wednesday afternoon.





Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

“Today’s events at the Capitol were heartbreaking. We have deep political differences in this country, but we don’t resolve them with mob violence. Our Republic has survived for more than 240 years out of a fidelity to the Constitution and a recognition of the peaceful transfer of power. My colleagues in Congress and I are resilient and we have a bipartisan commitment to protecting and defending the rule of law. We will uphold our Oath and stand up for the principles that have made our country the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of mankind.”

Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement on Wednesday’s events in Washington DC.:

“The United States of America is resilient. It has weathered many storms because of our form of government and our remarkable Constitution. The violence that we are witnessing in the U.S. Capitol dishonors our legacy and denigrates the “Shining City on the Hill” Ronald Reagan spoke of. Interfering with the peaceful transfer of power is an affront to the very Constitution that has made our country what it is. I believe America will not – cannot – stand for this assault on our democracy. I am heartbroken.”

“I encourage the entire country to follow the example that we have demonstrated here in Wyoming, a proper and peaceful expression of dissent – the cornerstone of free speech.”