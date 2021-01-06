Breaking News

USA Today ranks new Dubois one of Top 10 Attractions

Article Updated: January 6, 2021
The Red Ball Express Convoy exhibit at the National Museum of Military Vehicles at Dubois. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

From USA Today

Of all the new attractions that opened during the past year across the nation, The National Museum of Military Vehicles at Dubois has made the Top 10 list at #10.

Readers of the newspaper voted for their favorites. The best new attractions listed in the USA Today article are:

  1. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum – Colorado Springs, Colorado
  2. St. Pete Pier – St. Petersburg, Florida
  3. The Forge: Lemont Quarries – Lemont, Illinois
  4. Mississippi Aquarium – Gulfport, Mississippi
  5. MassArt Art Museum – Boston
  6. Planet Word – Washington, DC
  7. Electric Playhouse – Albuquerque
  8. National Native American Veterans Memorial – Washington, DC
  9. National Museum of the United States Army – Fort Belvoir, Virginia
  10. National Museum of Military Vehicles – Dubois, Wyoming

According to USA Today, “A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”

