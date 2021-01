Dry conditions are expected today with a good bit of sunshine. Look for clouds to be on the increase during the night. Some snow showers return tomorrow.

High temperatures today will mostly be in the 30s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with 40 at Dubois.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s snowfall amounts included 2 inches NW of Dubois and at Atlantic City. Other areas in Fremont County received just a dusting with no significant amounts.