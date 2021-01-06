No Fans to be allowed at UW Athletic Events this month

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department has been informed that fans will not be allowed to attend any athletic events through at least January 25, 2021.

These guidelines follow the most recent Public Health Order issued by the Wyoming Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and gatherings of more than 10 people. The initial public health order affecting Wyoming Athletics events, as well as many other public events throughout the state was originally set to expire on January 8, 2021, before it was extended through January 25.

Advertisement

These guidelines apply to all Wyoming Athletics events for all sports.