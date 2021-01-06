New Riverton Councilors Take Oath of Office

Riverton’s newly elected city council members took the oath of office from Mayor Richard Gard Tuesday night and were seated for their first meeting.

The new councilors are from Ward II Kristy K. Salisbury and from Ward III Lindsey Cox

Family and friends watched the ceremony and afterwards the two new members were given a standing ovation.

“I want to welcome both new councilwomen and remind them that the City is a service organization. People forget that sometimes,” Mayor Richard Gard said. “I ask you to be responsive and timely (with your constituents) and we’ll do whatever it takes to solve their problems.”

Each of the current council members also offered their congratulations to their new colleagues, as well.

New City Council members Lindsey Cox, left, and Kristy Salisbury flank Mayor Richard Gard after they had taken their oath of office. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over