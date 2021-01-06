Honor Farm with Two Positive Covid-19 Infections

The Wyoming Department of Corrections, in its latest report on the number of positive infections of Covid-19 identified in its route surveillance samplings throughout the state’s prison system was 42. At the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton there were two postive cases, one among the staff and one inmate.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are monitored and managed by the Department and its health care provider, Corizon Health, in accordance with CSD guidelines. The Corrections Department, in a news release, indicate it will continue “rigorous testing at all sites as necessary.”