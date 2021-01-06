Jul 30, 1952 – Jan 4, 2021

Georgianna Crawford, 68, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Morning Star Manor at Fort Washakie. A rosary and wake will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the family residence 264 Mazet Road. Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery at St. Stephens, Wyoming. The family asks all attending the ceremonies to respect their health by following Covid-19 precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Georgianna was given the Indian name, “Yote”. The meaning of the name has been lost over time. She was born July 30, 1952 in Riverton to Richard Louis Ortiz, Sr. and Agnes Philomena Oldman Ortiz. She grew up and attended schools in Riverton, St. Stephens and Flandreau Indian School. She met her future husband Kenneth Wayne Crawford, Sr. in high school. The couple married October 17, 1972 in Los Angeles, Calif raising four children and all of their grandchildren.

Georgie and Kenneth lived two years in Los Angeles, CA and the rest of their lives on the Wind River Indian Reservation. She had many professional impacting careers. She was an E.R. nurse for the Riverton Memorial Hospital on 12th Street, was a school secretary for the Wyoming Indian and St. Stephen’s Schools. She was a founder for many programs including the Fremont High currently the Path Finder Vocational Charter Schools and the Back to School supplies program. She was the Director of the Wind River Health Program and the Northern Arapaho Tribes Senior Citizen Program.

Her family said she loved going to the casino, spending time with her grandchildren, going to the mountains and providing cookouts for the family. She was passionate in advocating for the elderly, youth, and advocating for SIDS. She is well remembered for teaching aerobics in the late 1980’s and 90’s for the Wyoming Indian Chiefs’ Basketball Teams. She was a member of the Catholic Church, the Native American Church, and believed in her Northern Arapaho Ceremony Ways.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Crawford, Sr of 48 years.; three sons, Kenneth Crawford, Jr., Payson (Angel) Crawford, and Dakotah Crawford; daughter, Kenzie (Charles) LoneDog; 21 grandchildren, Tiara, Maxine, Jorj, Steven Crawford, Kyhlissa Whitewolf, Quintin Dewey, Lucas Engavo, Thomas Dean, Jr., Cheyleigh, Tommy Girl, Tajia, McKenzie Moss, Taevon Monroe, Mario, Cippriono, Angel, Antonio “AJ”, Dakota, Jr. Ladarious, Quinlynn Crawford, Teanna, Taylor Trosper, Ryan, Tearyn Martel, Alise Trosper, Krey Returns To War who is also her Godson, Marques Returns To War, Ashley, Joley, Pete, Alexandria Terrance, Marissa Trosper, Jayden Walker, Reece, Mason, Reighann, Ella and Aria Ortiz; four great grandchildren, Cordell Spoonhunter, Layton, Treylan Chavez, and Rue Dewey; brothers, Danny Ortiz and Richard (Bobbie) Ortiz, Jr.; sisters, Maxine Trosper, and Mary Ann (Paul) Ortiz-McWilliams; nieces and nephews, Ryan Ortiz, Milton, Rickey, Trevor Trosper, Detina, Donne, Divinity, Davin and Dawson Cheek, Dannette Leicester, Nathan Tillman and Danny Sparky Ortiz.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennah Leigh Crawford; parents, Richard and Agnes Ortiz; sister, Ricarda Ortiz; and grandson, Kenneth Crawford, III.

