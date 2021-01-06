Jan 5, 1950 – Jan 4, 2021

No services will be held at this time for Barbara Sue Davis, 70, who passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Greybull, Wyoming.

Barbara was born on January 5, 1950, in Rawlins, Wyoming, daughter of Leslie W. and Senora E. (Smith) Quarles.

She graduated from Riverton High School before attending Western Wyoming College Outreach Program for 2 years becoming certified in CRTT. She also spent 2 years in Central Wyoming College’s nursing program.

On June 8, 1968, Barbara married Bill Gordon Davis at the United Presbyterian Church in Riverton, WY.

From 1978 until 1994, Barbara worked at Riverton Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide, surgical aide, O.B. aide, certified ICU aide, respiratory therapy technician (certified), E.R. aide, as well as working in Home Oxygen for a year.

Advertisement

Barbara enjoyed spending her time rock hunting, animal hunting and cross-stitching.

Survivors include her son, Alan (Callie) Davis of Riverton; Daughters, Melody Miles (Thumper)Guinard of Lusk, and Brandi (Yancey) Crissman of Greybull; Grand children Afton (Reese Ortiz) White, Lucia White, Jacob (Carlie) Flesher, TJ Crissman, Shelby Crissman Samantha (Sammie) Miles; three great grand children Aria Ortiz, Fynn Flesher, and Rion Flesher; brothers, Stephen E. and Patty Quarles and Johnny Ray Quarles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gordon Davis; parents, “Curly” and Senora Quarles; sister, Beverly Carbon.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.