Feb 24, 1955 – Jan 2, 2021

John V. Campbell, 65, of Shoshoni passed away on, Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services held.

John Vernon Campbell was born on February 24, 1955 in Miami, FL to Vernor John and Carolyn Sophie (Unamann) Campbell. He grew up and attended school in Wayland, NY.

John moved to Wyoming 45 years ago and made it his home. He worked as a heavy equipment operator all of his life.

He enjoyed fishing, trapping, and hunting. John was known for his heart of gold, if anyone needed anything he was ALWAYS there. He told great stories and was very entertaining. John was the patriarch and the hub that held the family together.

He is survived by his brother, Frank Campbell of Alabama; lifelong friends, Sharon Crowley, Karen and Greg Atkinson, and Rick Osborne. He is also survived by his faithful service dog, Wennie, whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernor and Carolyn Campbell and brother, David Campbell.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.