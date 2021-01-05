Aug 9, 1961 – Jan 1, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Danny Ray Vaughn, 59, on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Set Free Church in Riverton, WY, with Pastor Richard Mills officiating. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Mr. Vaughn passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home in Riverton, WY.

Danny Boy was born on August 9, 1961, in Reno, Nevada, son of Robert Lee and Jessie Elaine (Cotton) Vaughn. He grew up in El Cajon, California.

On June 3, 2018, Danny married Llorie Coffing in Riverton, WY.

Danny loved to serve Jesus and share his testimony to anyone who was struggling. He also loved to ride his Harley Davidson.

He was an active member of the Set Free Church.

Survivors include his wife, Llorie Vaughn of Riverton, WY; son, Tavis and his wife, Julie Wheeler and their daughter, Jalynn of Colorado; sister, Mona Lisa Vaughn and her fiancé, Richard Solley of North Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.