Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout “Less than Stellar” County Chair Reported Tuesday

Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker Tuesday morning acknowledged that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Fremont County “has been less than stellar.”

On a question from Commissioner Clarence Thomas, Becker said the county had received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with 250 doses remaining as of yesterday.

Referring the the Fremont County Unified Command news release from Monday, Commissioner Mike Jones said the first priority individuals had mostly received the vaccine but some were reluctant to take the shot, so not everyone in that category has been covered. Jones also noted Walgreens, the private pharmacy chain, was tasked with delivering the vaccine to Long Term Care facilities, but he said that hasn’t happened yet. “They are having trouble getting the vaccine to rural areas, due to refrigeration requirements,” Jones said.

He also noted that some individuals in the second priority, or 1B, were getting the vaccine in a hybrid delivery between the top two priorities. “The rollout has not been smooth,” he said.

Statewide, Jones said the state has received 230,000 doses of the vaccine but only 7,000 people had received a shot.