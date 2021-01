Clyde “Skip” Lester Kear, Jr, age 80, passed away at his home in Dubois, Wyoming on Friday, January, 1, 2021.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be held later this year in Dubois, Wyoming.

