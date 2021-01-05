BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert on WRIR – Six year-old girl missing

Amber Alert issued on behalf of Wind River Police Department.Child is a Savone M. Jorgenson 6 years of age , 3 ft 5 inches, 100 pounds Black hair Black eyes, Scar on left eye and missing front tooth. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleevesChild was last seen at 11 pm on 01/04/2021, when she was checked on this morning and was not in her room. Her window was open and clothes were missing.If you have any information please call 911 or The Wind River Police Department 307-332-6880

