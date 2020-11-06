Warm again Friday, Cold Front expected Sunday

Above average temperatures will continue today and into the weekend. Increasing clouds but staying dry. It will be windy through the Wind Corridor. A cold front late this weekend will bring increased chances for snow in the western mountains.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 65°F in Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, 64°F in Jeffrey City, 63°F in Riverton and Lander and 59°F in Dubois.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton has released the preliminary expected snowfall totals Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Exercise caution when traveling and allow for extra time between destinations. Most locations will have less than one inch, while Dubois is expected to have an accumulation of 1-2 inches.