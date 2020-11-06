Local Coronavirus Cases surge past 420 confirmed infections

The Coronavirus spread in Fremont County jumped by 58 cases since Wednesday, 41 yesterday alone, and now there are 423 active confirmed cases of the virus locally. Included in the new count are the 33rd, 34th and 35th confirmed Covid-19 infections at Riverton High School. The Shoshoni Schools on Thursday reported two cases of the virus, not in the student population but with non-teaching staff members.

Central Wyoming College reported Thursday a total of 13 active cases with 71 individuals in quarantine and 22 persons recovered.

As of Wednesday, there are 239 active cases among the University of Wyoming community — 27 students living on campus, 188 students living off campus and 24 employees. It’s the largest number of active cases since the pandemic began.

UW President Dr. Edward Seidel said “the university isn’t imposing a broad shelter-in-place directive but, with just two and a half weeks before Thanksgiving break, it’s a crucial time for everyone to buckle down and do everything we can to limit further spread of the virus,” Seidel also said that UW is making tremendous efforts to keep our campus open and maintain some in-person instruction to the highest level possible, but those efforts are effective only to the extent that people follow our policies. We are especially concerned that some students could contract the virus but not have symptoms and, if not sheltering in place and following all the protocols established to limit the spread of the virus, could take it home to their families at Thanksgiving.”

The best advice to avoid shedding the virus is to wear a cloth face mask, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing of at least six feet between invidivuals.









Active cases across the state of Wyoming as of Friday: WDH