Tuesday’s voter turnout was all-time high

The Fremont County Election Office late yesterday released the total number of votes cast in Tuesday’s election, and that number was 18,234, the highest turnout for any general election. The next closest was in 2008 when 17,715 voters cast ballots.

Tuesday’s turnout was 101.49 percent, representing new voter registrations at the polls of 267 individuals.

Registered voters by each party include 12,005 for Republicans, 3,843 for Democrats, 1,944 Independents, 133 Libertarians and 42 members of the Constitution Party.